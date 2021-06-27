Glenvil, Nebraska, resident, Lloyd J. Warburton, Sr., 71, died on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Lincoln.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Updated: June 28, 2021 @ 11:10 am
