Fairfield, Nebraska, resident Lloyd L. Shaw, 80, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Superior.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, southwest of Hastings with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating.
Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery, southwest of Hastings. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Lloyd was born to Helen (Roberts) and James Shaw on November 29, 1941. He attended school in Clay County and Edgar High School.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a graduate of Lincoln School of Commerce. Lloyd loved playing softball for many local teams.
Lloyd married Margaret Hinrichs on June 6, 1987. He managed the family farm and raised cattle prior to his illness.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen (Roberts) Shaw; wife, Margaret A. Shaw; sister and brother-in-law, Norma (Shaw) and Steve Brown; sister, Mrytle Shaw; brother, Franklen Shaw; and nephew, David Brown.
Survivors include his nephews, Dennis (Paula) Brown and Daniel (Connie) Brown; nieces, Diana (Scott) Russell and Debra (Chris) Mitchell; a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
