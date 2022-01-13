Lloyd “Bud” Wayne McCullough, age 92, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in Lincoln.
He was born on April 26, 1929 to Glen and Jessie (Ryals) McCullough in Davis County, IA. On July 9, 1950 he was united in marriage to Phyllis Schoelerman in Cedar Rapids, IA until her death on January 15, 1995. He then married Patricia White on January 3, 1997 in York, NE, they were married for 25 years.
Lloyd was a long-time member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. He served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the York American Legion. He had a career in sales working for Kroy Industries, until his retirement. Prior to that, he worked for Scott Hourigan, Geis Motors, and owned “Lloyd McCullough Chevrolet — Cadillac” in Tama, Iowa. Lloyd enjoyed golf, travelling, coaching softball for his daughter Jan, and serving others through Stephen’s Ministry, Meals on Wheels, and Teammates. Lloyd was a friend to all and full of life. He was a man who never knew a stranger and left a lasting impact on everyone he met. He was known for his elaborate story-telling from his beloved childhood horse, King, to stories of his grandkids, who made him so proud. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He will be forever missed by all.
He is survived by his wife Patricia McCullough; son Michael (Missy) McCullough of Lincoln; his daughter Jan (Dan) Klammer of Hastings; his four grandchildren, Shane (Cari) McCullough, Michelle McCullough, Sam Klammer, Abby Klammer; and his three great-grandchildren Brady, Hannah, and Calvin Lloyd McCullough.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Phyllis; brother Fountain; and daughter-in-law Connie (Russell) McCullough.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, January 15, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York with the Reverend Rob Garton officiating. Interment, with full military honors, will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York, NE. Visitation will be held from 1-9 p.m. Friday, January 14, with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to Stephens Ministries, Teammates, or Meals on Wheels. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.
