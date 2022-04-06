Logan John Roberts, 14, of Hardy, Nebraska passed away March 31, 2022 in Kearney.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Superior Estates Winery in Superior with Pastor Mike Sander officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. Visitation will be held from 4 - 8 p.m. on Friday with family present from 4 - 6 at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to help with expenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.