Hastings, Nebraska, resident Lois A. Bassett, 94, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at College View Assisted Living.

Rosary will be 10:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Thomas Brouillette officiating. Private family burial was held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.