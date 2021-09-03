Lois Ann Thom, 68, of Minden, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at her home on the farm south of Minden
. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Minden with the Rev. Evan Winter and Rev. Christopher Kubat officiating. Interment will be held following services at the Minden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September, 6, 2021 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Minden with Rosary services at 7:00. p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are strongly recommended to St. John’s Catholic Church in Minden. Craig Funeral home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.
Lois was born on December 19, 1952 in Atkinson, NE, the youngest daughter of Simon Edward and Marjorie Madeline (Monahan) Timmermans. She grew up on a farm near Stuart and attended a rural school until it closed. She transferred to and graduated from West Holt High where she was a cheerleader and an excellent student.
Lois then attended Chadron State College, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree and met her husband, Michael Thom. They were united in marriage on December 16, 1972 in Chadron at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. They made their home on a farm near Minden where they were blessed with three children: Christopher Michael, Nicholas Jared Ballance, and Joshua Daniel. In addition to raising their three children, Lois also went on to obtain her Master’s degree in Business Administration from University of Nebraska at Kearney. She later taught business development and planning classes at UNK and in several surrounding communities and kept the books for their farming and ranching operations.
She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church as if it were her family. Where she played organ and piano most Sundays for over 30 years, was active in Alter Society (PCCW), led and participated in bible studies, taught youth CCD, and was very instrumental in the various Catholic community activities and functions.
Faith was deeply important to her and was part of her everyday life. She made several faith-based trips to the Holy Land and Lourdes. Lois also dedicated her time to numerous organizations and clubs, including Nebraska LEAD program class #22, LEAD Alumni Association, Women in Ag, President of the Orleans Deanery, Minden Opera House Board, Magnificat, book club, prayer chain, bible study, passionate for Pro-Life, Catholic Social Services, and was the anchoress of the 7 Sisters Program to pray for priests. One of her strongest traits was her curiosity about life and her desire to keep learning. She bravely went on multiple trips by herself to study agriculture and ranching as well as numerous vacations with family.
In her free time, Lois enjoyed playing Mahjongg and Bridge, cooking, baking, gardening, refinishing her latest find at the junktique sale. She loved watching and feeding Birds and her cats. She knitted countless baby blankets for family and friends and stocking caps for cancer patients. It was not uncommon to find multiple books with Lois, just waiting to be discovered.
Lois's real love was her family, and she always put their needs ahead of her own. She would show her affection by time and effort that she would devote making sure each and every one of their individual needs were met; whether it was at family meals or holidays. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren whom she loved and cherished as "Grandma Lois". In the early years, she enjoyed watching her older grandchildren on a regular basis, always having projects and arts and crafts ready for them to do. Lois never missed an opportunity to follow all the activities and events that they participated in.
Lois was one of God’s faithful, humble servants, and a great example for us all. We will all be blessed with our dear Lois, praying for us in heaven.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gene Timmermans; and sister, Joan Timmermans Peterson.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Michael Thom; three sons, Christopher and wife, Amanda (Ayr), Nicholas and wife, Kirsten (Minden), and Joshua (Minden); five grandchildren, Dylan Thom, Alivia Pamela AnnThom, Estelle Thom, Lucky Thom, and Maverik Thom; one sister, Glen Rose Weymouth and husband, Monty (Fort Collins, CO); sister-in-law, Sylvia Timmermans (Fort Collins, CO); and multiple nieces and nephews.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.