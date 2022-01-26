Lois A. Wiens, 76 of Kearney, Nebraska passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at CHI Health Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Kearney First United Methodist Church with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. The service will also be live streamed for those who are not able to attend at the church’s website, https://www.kearneyfirstumc.org/watch-online. Interment will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. All those attending the visitation and or services are required to wear a mask.
Lois was born November 11, 1945 in Hastings to Vincent and Elsie (Karnatz) Erickson. She was raised in Hastings and received her education from Hastings High School, graduating with the class of 1964. Lois attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she earned her Elementary Education degree in 1968. On June 8, 1968, she was united in marriage to Melvin R. Wiens in Hastings, NE. Lois raised her family before teaching 19 years at Glenwood Elementary School in Kearney, retiring in 2008.
She was very involved in the community as a member of P.E.O. and Random Acts of Kindness group. Church was very important to her as she was active in Friendship Sunday School Class and numerous activities. Lois was a proud Nana and her world revolved around her grandchildren. She shared her love for others by making her “Brody Blankets,” donating over 800 blankets to various people and organizations.
Left to cherish her memory are husband, Mel Wiens; daughters, Becky (Ryan) Bertucci of Omaha, Kim (Ryan) Grabenstein of Kearney, and Angie (Tim) Petersen of Gretna; grandchildren, Grant Bertucci, Kaden Grabenstein, Gage Bertucci, Nathan Grabenstein, Beau Petersen, Tate Bertucci, Drake Petersen, and Lily Grabenstein; sister, Jan Plambeck of Kenesaw; brother, Mike (Linda) Erickson of Cozad; sister-in-law, Jeanette Wiens of Ayr, NE; brother-in-law, Wayne Wiens of Grand Island; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Brody Petersen; and brothers-in-law, Duane Plambeck and Glen Wiens.
Memorials are suggested to Compass Nebraska, Kearney First United Methodist Church or Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
