Hastings, Nebraska, resident Lola M. Gartner, 86, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Kensington in Hastings.
Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the funeral home and one hour prior to services. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church and the Alzheimer’s Association. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation is serving the family.
Lola was born August 20, 1934, in Marysville, Kansas, to Loyd and Arta (Cromer) Marks. She graduated from Edgar High School in 1952.
Lola married Elmer F. Gartner on June 1, 1952, at the Presbyterian Church in Edgar and to this union they had 6 children.
Lola was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church for many years and enjoyed traveling, camping and watching the Husker football games.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister, Carolyn Jo (Marks) Boettcher; and daughter-in-law, Sonja Gartner.
Survivors include children and spouses, Charlotte D. (Mike) Waters of Hansen, Michael L. (Jo) Gartner of Aurora, Eugene D. (Brenda) Gartner of Hastings, Mark A. (Lori) Gartner of Wood River, Todd N. (Karmen) Gartner of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Sharlene D. (Jeff) LaBrie of Grand Island; 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren: brother-in-law, Don Gartner of Hansen; sister-in-law, Fannie Hill of Hastings, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
