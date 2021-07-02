Lola M. Gartner Jul 2, 2021 Jul 2, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings, Nebraska resident Lola M. Gartner, 86, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Kensington in Hastings. Funeral services are pending. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Lola M. Gartner Hastings Pass Away Funeral Service Kensington Resident Nebraska Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChildren's museum finds new homeVontz beats Badura in playoff for Hastings Open titleChicago doctor finds home in last years in HastingsMalone heading to second Olympics after setting javelin meet recordCommittee cancels Adams County Fairfest paradeLincoln police arrest burglar at car dealershipWill Reynolds: Some words on golf and a fun weekend submerged in it Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
