Hastings, Nebraska resident Lola R. Yetman, 89, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father David Oldham officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Book signing will be Friday, October 7, 1-3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Lola’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

