Hastings, Nebraska resident Lola R. Yetman, 89, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father David Oldham officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Book signing will be Friday, October 7, 1-3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Lola’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Lola was born June 14, 1933, on the family farm near Lawrence, NE to Herman J. and Agnes (Schroer) Menke. She graduated from Nelson High School in 1950. Lola married Vincent Pohlmeier. To this marriage they had six children. They later divorced. Lola then married Albert “Bud” Yetman; he preceded her in death on August 13, 1971.
Lola worked at the Eagles Club for nine years, American Legion Manager for three years, Club Manager for Knights of Columbus for 12 years, and most recently Lola worked at Mary Lanning Hospital for 11 years. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars and Eagles Auxiliaries.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents; husband Albert “Bud” Yetman; brothers Vincent Menke, Adrian Menke and Ralph Menke (in infancy); sisters Thelma Koester, Eileen Hubl, Alice Svoboda and MarJean Menke (in infancy); grandson Devin Link; brothers-in-law Frank Jarosik, Glen Koester and Ed Svoboda.
Survivors include her children, Diane Phillips of Hastings, NE, Debra (Dave) Buchholz of Lincoln, NE, Phyllis Ziemba (Jeff Oates) of Hastings, NE, Wayne (Sondra) Pohlmeier of Grand Island, NE, Linda (Craig) Link of Kearney, NE, Bonnie (Mike) Engelhardt of Kenesaw, NE; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, John Hubl of Lawrence, NE; sisters-in-law, Sally Menke of Hastings, NE, Maureen Menke of Lawrence, NE; good friends, Al Beiriger of Hastings, NE, Bud Yetman family, and many Nieces & Nephews.
