Londyn Rian Buss, 14 of Blue Hill, Nebraska, entered heaven on March 17, 2023 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE, following a courageous 22-month battle with Diffused Intrinsic Pontine Glioma brain cancer.
Londyn was born on February 26, 2009, to Jessica Buss in Hastings. She attended Longfellow Elementary in Hastings, and Blue Hill School District.
Londyn was a natural at dance, enjoyed cheerleading camps, playing volleyball and the violin. She loved everything on Disney Plus and made the best Tik Toks. Londyn loved purple.
She was well known throughout the childhood cancer community and was an honored guest at Childhood Cancer’s BrainStorm Summit and CureFest in Washington, DC.
She wrote a beautiful speech, delivered through her mother when Londyn’s voice was failing, for the Tough2gether National DIPG breakfast in Washington, DC. Her speech inspired changes in policy at several children’s hospitals.
Londyn was the first pediatric cancer patient, and first child to receive radiation, at Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings. She also bravely pioneered the Sonalasense Therapy Clinical Trial at Children’s National Hospital. She was courageous, independent, determined and wise beyond her years. Londyn was an absolute groundbreaker.
More than anything, Londyn was authentically herself in every environment as she fought this most-deadly childhood cancer with strength and grace. This weekend she will receive posthumously the Fortitude Award at the Storm the Heavens Gala in Philadelphia recognizing her tenacity and courage through great adversity.
As a last act of selflessness, Londyn chose to donate her brain tissue to Stanford University and her heart valves to another. Londyn’s signature phrase “Londyn Lives! I am writing my story… I’m not finished yet” will live on in those who choose to spread DIPG awareness and fund research on her behalf.
Londyn leaves behind a loving family, including her mother, Jessica Buss; brothers, Gage Buss and Tristyn Gulbrandson; stepfather Tim Gulbrandson; her grandmas, Diane Buss and Irene Buss; grandpa, Rodney Buss, all of Blue Hill; Uncle Tyler Buss and Aunt Jessica Buss of Hastings; Aunt Candy Boltee of Aurora, NE, and many cousins.
Friends and Family are invited to attend Londyn’s Celebration of Life at North Shore Church, 100 W. 33rd St., in Hastings on March 31 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow. The church will receive flowers or plants on Friday, March 31, beginning at 9 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Londyn Buss Memorial Fund established at Hastings Federal Credit Union, 707 N. Marian Rd, Hastings, NE; or at Tough2gether Foundation, 1600 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, KS 66502 (www.tough2gether.org memo/comment “Londyn Lives Fund”) where Londyn’s determination to beat DIPG through research and family support will continue, or to any of the following foundations supporting DIPG families or research: Noah Brave Foundation, Live Gray’s Way Fund, Storm the Heavens, or Chad Tough Defeat DIPG Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.