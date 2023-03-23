Londyn Rian Buss, 14 of Blue Hill, Nebraska, entered heaven on March 17, 2023 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE, following a courageous 22-month battle with Diffused Intrinsic Pontine Glioma brain cancer.

Londyn was born on February 26, 2009, to Jessica Buss in Hastings. She attended Longfellow Elementary in Hastings, and Blue Hill School District.