A Funeral Service for LoRayne will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hope Reformed Church in Sutton with Reverend Scott Henry presiding.
Visitation will be held 1 hour prior (9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.) to the Funeral Service, Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Hope Reformed Church in Sutton.
Military Graveside Services will be conducted following the Funeral Service at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton.
A Livestream of the funeral service will be available on Sutton Memorial Chapel's Facebook Page starting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Memorials are to be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
