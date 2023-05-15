Lorelei Lindblad, 81, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Beloit First Christian Church in Beloit, Kansas.
Friends may sign the register book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Roberts Family Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place & there will be no visitation.
Memorials may be given to the church.
