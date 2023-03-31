Hastings, Nebraska resident Loren H. Uden, 63, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Benjamin Siebert officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.

