Hastings, Nebraska resident Loren H. Uden, 63, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Benjamin Siebert officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Loren’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Loren was born November 22, 1959, in Hastings, NE to Herbert and Jean (Bunde) Uden. He graduated from Adams Central High School in 1978 and Concordia University in Seward in 1983. Loren married Lori Hartmann on July 20, 1985, at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward.
Loren worked in public service. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church and the Nebraska Emergency Management Association. Loren was active in volunteering at Zion Lutheran Church and School.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Don Hartmann.
Survivors include his wife Lori Uden; son & fiancée Jacob Uden & Jaci Anderson; step-mother Necia Uden; brothers & spouse Lynell & Candi Uden, Lynton “John” Uden; mother-in-law Della Hartmann; brothers-in-law & spouse Steven & Kathy Hartmann & family, David Hartmann; sisters-in-law & spouses Gayle & Milt Bayer, Lonna & Roger Richters & family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.