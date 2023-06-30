Loren Lee Lutkemeier, 73, formerly of Hastings, Nebraska died on June 16, 2023, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
Loren’s remains will be interred with military honors 11:00 AM Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Presbyterian Cemetery near Campbell, NE.
Memorials are suggested to the Presbyterian Cemetery in care of Leon Lutkemeier at 2357 Road 400, Bladen, NE 68928.
Loren was born on March 18, 1950, in Campbell, Nebraska, the son of Victor Kenneth Lutkemeier and Mildred Elaine (Trebold) Lutkemeier who predeceased him.
Loren was proud of his military service in Vietnam, of the service of his father during World War II and of his son during two tours in Iraq.
Loren had a lifelong interest in local and national government and politics and regularly attended local meetings of the City Council, the County Board and Court proceedings in Hastings.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth (Laura) Lutkemeier, brother, Leon Lutkemeier of Bladen, and sister, Linda Petroff of Denver, CO.
