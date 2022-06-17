Hastings, Nebraska Loren R. Campbell, 87, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Loren’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
