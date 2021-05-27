Hastings, Nebraska resident Lorene Bertha Colburn, 99, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Hastings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are recommended for those attending the visitation and funeral.
Lorene was born August 21, 1921 in Adams County, NE near Roseland to Herman and Wilhelmina Hedweg (Schukei) Kuehn. She was baptized on September 18, 1921, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Holstein by Pastor Lorenz Grueber. Lorene was confirmed on May 18, 1935, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill. She married Ervin Colburn on September 15, 1947, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings by Pastor Robert Hoffman; he preceded her in death on September 22, 1993. Lorene was a homemaker and a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ervin Colburn; three brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include her sons, spouses and their families, Marvin and Marjie Colburn of Hastings, Justin and Kristen Colburn, Taylor and Hailey, Holly and Nate Sidlo, McKenzie and Tyson; Rodney and Linda Colburn of Juniata, Erin and Tharon Buhr, Eva, Elijah, Acacia, Caden and Adeline, Ashley and Brigim Hackel, Harlie, Harper, Huxley, Haven and Hezekiah, Lindsey and Ridge Petska, Jack and Axel; many other relatives and friends.
