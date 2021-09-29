Hastings, Nebraska resident Lorene Ruth Buscher, 86, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Monday, October 4, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Ann Auten officiating. Burial will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings for family. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the YWCA of Adams County. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Lorene R. (Enninga) Buscher was born February 12, 1934, on the family farm east of Hastings, NE, to Rummert “Bob” and Anna Marie (Roelfs) Enninga. Lorene attended District 15 School, one-half mile east of the current District 15 site, until 8th grade. She then transferred to Hastings High School, graduating with the class of 1951. On October 8, 1950, she married Lester L. Buscher at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. After graduation, Lorene joined her husband at Fort Smith, AR, where he was in basic training. They made their home there until November 1954, when Lester was honorably discharged from the Army. They returned to Hastings where they made their home on the Buscher family farm northeast of Hastings.
Lorene was a stay-at-home mother until all her children were in school. In 1965, she started working for several retail companies before joining the County Superintendent’s Office in the Adams County Courthouse for Wenona Harris in 1967. She remained at the County Superintendent’s Office until 1986 when Mr. Gordon Hansen retired. All during her working years, she had a large garden and helped her husband on the farm. Lorene retired for several years before returning to work at the County Clerk’s Office. She fully retired in 1992 when she began to travel with her dear friend, Ryal Reis. Together, they traveled to all 50 states and went on a Caribbean Cruise to Mexico.
Lorene enjoyed life and dancing. She and Ryal attended polka-fests in many different states, making friends wherever they went. Lorene also loved playing cards, often with three or four different groups in one day. She loved her friends and was equally loved and enjoyed in return. She enjoyed entertaining, and her home was often the gathering place for many. She loved to travel and visit family in different states. She was a long-time member of the Eagles Club, YWCA of Adams County, and Red Hat group. She was a mother, wife, sister, daughter, beloved grandmother and great-grandmother, and cherished friend. We will miss her smile, laughter, and love.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester L. Buscher; son, Darwin Buscher; daughter, Beverly Clay; and grandson, Jon Buscher.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Dean and Micki Buscher of Hastings, and Kevin and Gwen Buscher of Durango, CO; grandchildren, Eric Buscher of Omaha, Alison (Matthew) Moseley of Plano, TX, and Jonathan (Jenna) Byers of Durango, CO; great-grandchildren, Drake, Breaunna, Micah, Olivia, Cameran, Leila and Marcus; sister, Carolyn (LeRoy) Harder of Grand Island; nephew, Dennis (Cheryl) Harder; niece, Yolanda (Leo) Rayburn all of Grand Island; numerous cousins and many cherished friends.
