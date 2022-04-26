Loretta Carole (Ward) Schmidt passed away peacefully on April 20, 2022, in Castle Pines, Colorado at the age of 71.
She is survived by her four children and ten grandchildren who were the entirety of her world, Elizabeth (Patrick) Spieler, Laura, and Jonathan; Leonard (Kathryn) Schmidt, Adrianna (Garrett and baby on the way, Cain) Hlavacek, Bianca, and Carlisle; Adam (Erin) Schmidt, Adam Jr., Isaiah, and Ethan; Corey (Sara) Schmidt, Connor and Jace. She is also survived by her four siblings, Aurelia Elliott, Martina Holt, William Ward, and Albert (Beverly) Ward.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. CST at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in La Vista, Nebraska.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.