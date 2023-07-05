Lori Ann Carroll of Hastings, Nebraska passed away on July 4, 2023 at the age of 62.
She was born on June 11, 1961 to Bob and Joyce Allgood in McCook, Nebraska before their family moved to Superior, Nebraska.
Lori Ann Carroll of Hastings, Nebraska passed away on July 4, 2023 at the age of 62.
She was born on June 11, 1961 to Bob and Joyce Allgood in McCook, Nebraska before their family moved to Superior, Nebraska.
She attended and graduated from Superior High School, after which she started a family in Superior, worked in the front office at Broadstone Memorial Hospital, taught aerobics classes, and was an active marathon runner.
She moved to Hastings with her family in 1991.
In Hastings, she completed a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Creighton University through their program at Hastings College. She worked as a nurse in the Hastings area for several years before starting a teaching job in the nursing program at Central Community College. She cared deeply about her profession and took great pride in her service as a nurse.
Lori is preceded in death by her parents and brother Danny.
She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Steve; two sons and daughters-in-law, Nick and Janice Clark of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, and Andy and Jennifer Clark of Port Jefferson, New York; three grand-children, Isabel, Emma, and Kieran Clark of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania; sister Cindy Lamb of Lincoln, Nebraska; brother and sister-in-law Dave and Jill Allgood of Superior, Nebraska; brother- and sister-in-law Mike and Denise Carroll of Clay Center, Nebraska; sister-in-law Cindy Huber of Louisville, Texas; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.
Lori was very proud of her family, including her parents, siblings, children, and grandchildren. She was an intelligent, caring, spirited, and stubborn friend and family member though the end. She always had the last word.
A memorial service will be held at a later point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.