Lori Jane Hall, 64, of Campbell, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at her home in Campbell.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, at the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell with the Rev. Mark Diehl officiating. Inurnment will be held following services at the Westminster United Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell. There will be no visitation as the family has honored Lori’s wish to be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lori’s honor are kindly suggested to Campbell’s Westminster United Presbyterian Church, Campbell’s Westminster United Presbyterian Cemetery Fund, or the Silver Lake Foundation scholarship fund. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.
