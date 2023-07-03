Lorraine Arlene (Bartley) Stone celebrated her graduation to her heavenly home June 13, 2023, at the age of 63 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln, NE, surrounded by family.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Berean Bible Church in Hastings, NE, with Pastor David Wick officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Online condolences may be sent to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Lorraine was born to Lorraine Ruth (Stevens) Bartley and Billie Bartley on March 23, 1960, in Belleville, KS. She was the second of four siblings. She grew up in Loup City, NE, and Superior, NE.
Lorraine was a Child of God who enjoyed quiet moments in prayer or reading devotions with her grandchildren. She was a fiercely independent woman and a lifelong learner, self-taught in many areas.
As a single mom, Lorraine handled the roles of mom, dad, friend, confidant, and often jailer with strength, wisdom, and perseverance.
She taught her children and grandchildren to be hardworking, tough, smart, and capable, even if some of those lessons were learned harder than others.
A skilled and devoted homemaker, she blessed her children and grandchildren with a sense of warmth and comfort that made any place feel like home.
Most days she could be found in the kitchen cooking from scratch, up to her elbows in the dirt gardening, or spending time with her grandchildren.
Her hands were always busy, but never too busy to kiss a boo-boo, read a book, blow bubbles, or talk long into the night with her children and grandbabies.
She always had a place on her porch for friends and neighbors who stopped by to visit, offering wisdom and advice, as well as quite a few laughs.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; parents, Billie and Lorraine Ruth Bartley of Smith Center, KS; brother, Terry Bartley of Gainesville, GA; as well as many aunts and uncles.
Survivors include her daughters, Danielle Arroyo and her husband, Cesar, of Hastings, NE, Danilee Reed of Hastings; son, Justin Reed of Denver, CO; sister and best friend, Marlyce (Bartley) Gordier of Elm Creek, NE; brother and sister in-law, Tim and Melanie Bartley of Smith Center, KS; her beloved grandchildren, Elijah Born, Isaiah Arroyo, Savannah Born, Micah Arroyo, Kiran Morris, Reese Reed, Titus Arroyo, Juliette Arroyo, Nakyiah Reed, Hudson Reed, Evangeline Arroyo, and Judah Arroyo; as well as various nieces and nephews.
