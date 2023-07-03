Lorraine Stone

Lorraine Arlene (Bartley) Stone celebrated her graduation to her heavenly home June 13, 2023, at the age of 63  at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln, NE, surrounded by family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Berean Bible Church in Hastings, NE, with Pastor David Wick officiating.