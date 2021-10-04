Lorraine Cordia (Iden) Katzberg, 93, passed away April 29, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare at the age of 93.
Services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings. Memorials in her name may be given to Zion Lutheran Church and School, The Lutheran Hour or ARC.
She was born May 25, 1926, at the family farm near West Point, Nebraska. Her parents were John and Concordia (Weber) Iden. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Beemer, Nebraska and graduated from Immanuel Lutheran School.
Lorraine moved to Hastings to work when she was 17 years old and met Dale Katzberg, the love of her life. They were married in 1947 and had three children. He preceded her in death in 1985.
She was a very active member of Zion Lutheran Church participating in Layman’s League, Missionary League, ARC and also taught Sunday School. For many years she visited the sick, made quilts for charities, and tirelessly supported her church. She worked decades at the Masonic Temple with a close group of ladies cooking lunches and banquets — the pies are memorable. Her quick smile, patient demeanor and selfless attitude will be missed by many. She tended to her annual garden like a farm girl but played pitch and pinochle like a fox.
Survivors include her children, daughter Karen Wilson and husband Bill of Hastings, son Ken Katzberg and wife Anne of Broomfield, CO, daughter Cindy West and husband Sam of Chapman; sister, Vernell Giorla (Joe); brother, Curtis Iden (Clare); grandchildren, Jenny Katzberg, Bekky West, Michaela Cassell, Elizabeth Wilson and Drew Katzberg; step-grandchildren, Sam West, Jennifer West, Billy Wilson; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale and brother Orville Iden.
