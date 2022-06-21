Lorraine (Bourg) Strait, 98, passed away March 22, 2022 at Westmont Living in Brentwood, California.
Lorraine (Dolly) was born July 5, 1923 in Juniata, Nebraska, to A.G. and Anna (Diederich) Bourg.
The fifth of 11 children, she lived a long and active life, beginning on her parents farm near Roseland, NE.
Lori (her California nickname) had a long and successful career as a respected interior designer in the Walnut Creek, California, area, where she worked and bowled well into her 80's, bowling two or three times every week. She enjoyed extensive travel and trips on cruise ships.
Lori was a devoted mother and grandmother who was always there for her family, regardless of need.
Active as den mother in Cub Scouts, she went on to achieve recognition as the first female Commissioner of the Boy Scouts of America, Mt. Diablo Council.
She was always known for her friendly ways, quick wit, and smooth dancing. She now lives in the hearts of her family and many friends.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Judy Peterson; sons, Daniel (Dawn), David (Patti) and Henry (Gus) Strait; grandchildren, Lorraine (Lori) Peterson-McKeen, Cindy Peterson, Wendy Souza, Danielle Sayer and Rebecca Strait; brothers, Ed Bourg of Roseland and James Bourg of California; sisters, Joanne Bourg and Marlene DeHart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Tony Loskill and Harry Strait; daughter, Karen Line; infant son, Larry Dean Loskill; son-in-law Ken Peterson; grandchildren, Ralph (Tag) Weisman and Tina Johnson; brothers, Roy, Louis and Charles; and sisters, Marge, Rose Mary and Carol Ann.
Her final resting place will be in the Bourg family plot at the Roseland Cemetery.
Her family will travel to Roseland for a Catholic memorial service at Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, June 25, at 11 a.m. followed by graveside service at the cemetery.
