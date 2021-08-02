Louan J. Meyer Aug 2, 2021 Aug 2, 2021 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Blue Hill, Nebraska resident Louan J. Meyer, 89, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Louan J. Meyer Mary Lanning Healthcare Hastings Nebraska Pass Away Cremation Service Funeral Home Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAuburn man gets prison time for hit-and-run that left 23-year-old woman critically injuredAunt of children found dead during Baltimore County traffic stop charged with their deathsSlain man remembered by friends, familyBack to School: Back where it all beganMan dies in shooting incidentNebraska Gold wins national championship over Lady DukesFamily remembers slain manFormer Hastings resident Ryan Ernst became the first psychologist in Iowa to be licensed to practice psychiatric medicinePilot makes emergency pit stop at airportMovie review: Ripped from headlines, 'Stillwater' more muddled than nuanced Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.