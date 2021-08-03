Blue Hill, Nebraska resident Louan J. Meyer, 89, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Service will be 10:30 am, Friday, August 6, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Inurnment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Blue Hill. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Louan was born on December 7, 1931, in Blue Hill, the daughter of Alfred and Evelyn (Borcherding) Frahm. She graduated from Blue Hill High School with the class of 1949. Louan married Marlin Meyer on February 19, 1950. Early in their marriage, they lived in Portland, OR. In 1954, they moved to the Sheridan Ranch near Ayr, and then to Lone Oak, the Meyer family farm near Blue Hill, where they farmed together and raised their family. Louan worked at WB Pack in Blue Hill and the Blue Hill Bank. In 1990, Marlin and Louan returned to the West Coast where he worked for Hewlett-Packard. They later retired to the Blumenthal Farm near Ayr. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings. Louan enjoyed birdwatching, canning, and spending time outside in her flower garden.
Louan is survived by her children, Wesley (Christine) Meyer of Milwaukee, WI, Pat (Warren) Evans of Ayr, Sue (Ken) Parr of Kenesaw, and Ron (Peggy) Meyer of Blue Hill; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Arlys Kranau, Thomas (Mary) Frahm, and Gerald (Cindy) Frahm; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Karen Schleeter; and brother, Randy Frahm.
Memorials may be given to her family for a later designation.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.