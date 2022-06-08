Juniata, Nebraska, resident Louise E. (Uden) Kothe, 98, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home in Juniata.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Juniata with Pastor David Loeshen officiating. Burial will be at Concordia Cemetery in rural Juniata.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Christ Lutheran Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Louise’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Louise was born May 4, 1924, in Adams County, NE, to John B. and Martha (Taute) Uden.
She was baptized on May 15, 1924, and confirmed May 15, 1938, and attended school at Christ Lutheran Church in Prosser, NE, through the 8th grade. She graduated from Juniata High School in 1942.
Louise married Karl C. Kothe on February 16, 1947, at Christ Lutheran Church. She became a homemaker and helped Karl with the farm and dairy.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; husband, Karl in 1979; daughter-in-law, Donna Kothe; two sisters and brother-in-law, Esther (Hurbert) Sheets and Clara (Lawrence) Struck; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bernhardt (Ruth) Uden and Herbert (Jean) Uden; one granddaughter, Heather Jo Kothe-Eckhardt; six brothers-in-law and spouses, Eddie (Leona) Kothe, Roy (Laura) Kothe, Harry (Norma) Kothe, Louis (Mary) Kothe, LaVern Kothe and Marvin Kothe; one sister-in-law, Doris (Vernon) Siefkens; two nephews; and one nephew-in-law.
Survivors include her daughters and spouses, Lois and James Terwilleger of Beatrice, Nona and David Scribner of Hastings, Iola and David Ernest of Juniata, Ruby Kothe of Hastings, Betty Peterson of Phillips, Rose and Bob Eckhardt of Juniata and Linda and Doug Joynt of Hastings; sons and spouses, Leon and Roberta Kothe of Hastings and Gary and Michelle Kothe of Hastings; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Necia Uden.
