Louise Goding, 93, died with family at her bedside on July 24, 2023, in Omaha, NE.
Louise was born in Purdum, Nebraska, on October 20, 1929, to Ralph and Persis (Calkin) Teaford. She moved with her parents to a farm near Pauline in Adams County, NE, at the age of five.
Louise resided in Adams County for the rest of her life except for short periods of living in Lincoln and Omaha (the past 18 months).
She graduated from Hastings High School in 1947. Louise was united in marriage to Luke Goding on November 24, 1948, in Hastings.
She is survived by her four sons, Tim (Jane) of Grand Island, Mike (Lou Ann) of Omaha, Tom (Jane) of Fort Collins, CO, and Cal (Sue) of LaVista.
Louise will also be remembered as a cherished grandmother by her ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings, Ollen Teaford, Mary Cox, Sam Teaford, Ellen Johnson, and Wallace Teaford.
Louise will be fondly remembered for her love of life, her quick smile, and her enjoyment of the very special and ordinary blessings of life.
She loved to read, garden, birdwatch, and travel with Luke. Louise was always interested in her children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s lives and always had an encouraging word.
She was a long-time PEO member and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hastings.
Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 25, followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home in Hastings.
Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church or Crossroads Mission Avenue in Hastings.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Louise’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
