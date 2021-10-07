Loyce L. Jeffery, 89, died October 5, 2021 at her home in Northbranch, Kansas.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, 11:00 am, October 9, 2021 at the Northbranch Friends Church in Jewell County, Kansas with the Rev. Jon Harkness officiating. Interment will be at the Northbranch Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday, 9:00 am - 7:00 pm at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with the family present from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm.
