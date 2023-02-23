Hansen, Nebraska resident Lt. Col. Terrance A. Copple, 79, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Veterans Medical Center, Grand Island, NE, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 27, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at rural Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, southwest of Hastings. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.