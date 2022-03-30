Hastings, Nebraska, resident Lucas James Chapman, 44, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Updated: March 30, 2022 @ 5:43 pm
