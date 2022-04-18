Hastings, Nebraska resident Lucas James Chapman, 44, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Nathan Raffaeli giving a Bible talk. There will be no burial. A book signing will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Lucas was born February 27, 1978, in Superior, NE to James D. Chapman & Debi (Chapman) Kingston. He graduated from Red Cloud High School in 1996. Lucas married Nicole Pritts on August 4, 2012, at Lake Hastings in Hastings, NE. He was a finance manager for Scott Spady Motors. Lucas enjoyed spending his time with his family, grilling outdoors, and training in the gym. He received the “Strongest Man Champion” award in 2007. Lucas also enjoyed his hobby of firearms, and shooting at the gun range.
Lucas was preceded in death by his son, Brogan Chapman, and grandparents, Mary Nelson, Don Nesbitt, and Shirley DeHart.
Survivors include his wife, Nicole Chapman of Hastings; children, Nicole Chapman, Brylee Chapman, Brayden Chapman, Braelynn Chapman; mother, Debi Kingston of Pleasanton, NE; father, James Chapman of Lindsborg, KS; siblings & spouse, Jasmin Chapman, Bret & Rachel Chapman; nieces, Addison Chapman, Lilly Merrill, Taylor Merrill, Khloe Palmer; nephews, Kade Schropp, Jake Robinson, Colt Chapman, Grayson Merrill.
