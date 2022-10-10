Trumbull, Nebraska, resident Lucile D. Rader, 87, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Providence Place in Hastings, NE.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, at Stockham Community Church in Stockham, NE, with Pastor Paul Nauman officiating. Private family burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation, Hastings, NE.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Lucile was born January 7, 1935, in Giltner, NE, to Walter and Lucile (McKibben) Chaney. She graduated from Trumbull High School in 1952.
Lucile married Merlyn Rader on May 31, 1953. Lucile enjoyed gardening, tending to her plants, and attending her family’s activities. She became a wonderful cook and her family was fond of her chocolate dessert.
Lucile was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, and four sisters.
Survivors include her husband, Merlyn Rader; children, Cindy (Rich) Boelts, Jackie (Clayton) Shafer, Mike (Marj) Rader, Troy (Kay) Rader; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
