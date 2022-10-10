Trumbull, Nebraska, resident Lucile D. Rader, 87, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Providence Place in Hastings, NE.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, at Stockham Community Church in Stockham, NE, with Pastor Paul Nauman officiating. Private family burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull.