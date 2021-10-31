Former Superior, Nebraska, resident Lucille Richardson, 92, of Hastings died Oct. 29, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society Perkins-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Visitation is 9 a.m. until services on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Natalie Faust officiating. Burial is at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
Memorials may go in care of the family.
Lucille Jeannene Richardson was born Jan. 25, 1929, to Ray and Etta (Huston) Blackburn in Ragan in Harlan County.
She passed away on Oct. 29, 2021, at the age of 92 years, 9 months, 4 days.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clint; her sister, Margie and husband Stanley Lippstreu; and brother Bill Blackburn and wife Barbara.
Survivors include her son, James and wife Marsha of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; daughter, Susan Bradley and husband Damon of Naponee; four grandchildren, Erin Johnson, Sara McPherson and significant other Chris, Rachel Guiai and husband Privat, and Rebecca McPherson and significant other Patrick; four great-grandchildren, Haleigh, Tristan, Chauncy and Jade; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
