Lucille Waters of Oshkosh, Nebraska, formerly from Hastings/Harvard, passed away Tuesday, December, 21, 2021, at the young age of 101 years, 8 months and 6 days. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family.
Mom was born in Sheridan Township (Redwood Falls), Minnesota to Raymond and Laura Simning on April 15, 1920. Mom received her education in the Redwood Falls schools and graduated from High School. This was her goal and she was very proud of her accomplishment.
Mom was united in marriage to our Dad, Martin Waters, on November 5, 1939. To this union they were blessed with 9 children. Our parents were the parents to the first set of triplets born at Mary Lanning Hospital on January 26, 1952.
Mom worked at the Mode-O-Day factory in Hastings for 22 years and retired from there, but didn’t retire from working. She went on to work as a Nursing Assistant to assembling blood pressure cuffs, to sewing seat covers for boats, sorting seed corn and then finally retiring at the age of 92 volunteering as a waitress at the Diner at Good Samaritan Village. Mom enjoyed sewing and each of us kids loved the clothes she made for us. Mom continued to make many of her own clothes for many years. She also made many many quilts for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom enjoyed and loved being around family.
Left to remember and celebrate her life are her sons, Melvin of Melbourne, FL, David of Holdrege, NE, and Don (Dianne) of Stevensville, MT; one daughter, Kathleen of Lisco, NE; one sister, Lou Noack of Milaca, MN; 18 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; 46 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; 2 sons, Dennis and Lloyd; 3 daughters, Bonnie, Connie and Janice; 3 daughters-in-law; 3 sons-in-law; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; her parents and 6 siblings and other family members.
Our Mother was Loved and Admired by so many people throughout the years.
“Our Love for you is Everlasting. From now through all Eternity. Never goodbye, but See You Later.”
