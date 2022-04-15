Lucy Ann Hapeman Dodge passed away in the home where she was born on the morning of November 4th, at the age of 96. She was the only child of Dr. Harry H. Hapeman and Mona Clearman Hapeman.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with the Rev. Sharon Rees officiating. The family requests all in attendance to please wear a face mask. The service will be streamed to the church’s Facebook page. Interment will be held following the service at the Minden Cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lucy’s honor are suggested to the Lied Center for the Performing Arts or to the Minden Opera House. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
She graduated from Monticello Junior College in Illinois and went on to the University of Nebraska Lincoln and graduated in 1946. While in college, she was active in theater productions and was a sister of the Pi Phi Sorority. She went to George Washington University Law School and passed the bar in 1950.
While in Law School, she met her husband Austin P. Dodge, whom she married in 1949, also in the house where she was born. The couple lived in Washington. DC, until Austin retired in 1974, when they moved back to Minden.
Lucy was a member of the Westminster United Presbyterian Church. She was initiated into Chapter N in Minden of P.E.O. in 1943. She was active in the planning and opening of the Lied Center for the Performing Arts in Lincoln, serving on several boards and committees. She was a devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Survivors include a son, John and his wife Linda, of Brunswick, ME and two daughters, Cynthia, of Pearisburg, VA and Ann of Providence, RI. In addition, she had 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.