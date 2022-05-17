Hastings, Nebraska resident Luella Mae Klein, 84, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Premier Estates in Kenesaw.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland with Father Nathan Hall officiating. Burial will be at Roseland Cemetery in Roseland. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Luella’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Luella was born February 26, 1938 in Minden, NE to Lewis and Emma (Weick) Kuehn. She attended school until eighth grade. Luella married Richard Klein on May 21, 1958; he preceded her in death on August 16, 1998. She was a farmer’s wife and caregiver to the elderly. Luella was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland.
Luella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Klein; brother, Albert Kuehn; sister, Leona Krueger; two daughters-in-law, Donna Klein and Fanny Klein; granddaughter, April; great-grandson, Dinelo; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Survivors include her children & spouses, Daniel Klein of Roseland, Dave Klein of Hastings, NE, Donna & Bruce Perry of Hastings, NE, Diane Klein & George of David City, NE, Denise & Scott Kleinsasser of Hastings, NE; grandchildren & spouses, Andrew & Megan Klein of Roseland, NE, Alicia & Mitch Sasek of Kearney, NE, Cody & Denise Klein of Lincoln, NE, Amanda & Justin Esch of Juniata, NE, Heather & Cory Trausch of Hastings, NE, Crystal & Dinelo Scarborough of Wichita, KS, Katie & Freddie Miller of Laughlin, NV, Kelly & Nicholas Warner of Lincoln, NE; 27 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lucille Ray of Covington, GA; many nieces & nephews.
