Hastings, Nebraska, resident Luella Mae Klein, 84, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Premier Estates in Kenesaw.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Updated: May 16, 2022 @ 9:31 pm
