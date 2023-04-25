Hastings, Nebraska, resident Luis Rodriguez Jr., 16, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family requests that friends bring a photo of Luis to the visitation. Memorials may be given to the family.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Luis’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
