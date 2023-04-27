Hastings, Nebraska, resident Luis Rodriguez Jr., 16, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family requests that friends bring a photo of Luis to the visitation.
Memorials may be given to the family.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Luis’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Luis was born October 26, 2006, in Hastings to Luis A. Rodriguez Sr. and Asia Buck. He attended Hastings Senior High where he was a sophomore. Luis was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
A beautiful soul has departed this world too early. Luis enjoyed life with his friends and family with sports and recreation a top priority. His spirit of determination and hard work proved so successful that he climbed to the top in becoming a national championship wrestler and he made it look easy.
His skill and determination inspired us all to do and be better. He loved being outside and was a natural adventurer, his skills were used to master tasks quickly and supersede even the highest standards.
Both in life and in sport he made friends easily wherever he went, it was his charm and tender heart of gold that left such a lasting impression on all who knew him.
Luis was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, John and Nola Buck, Gladys and Bernard (Barney) Jungert; great-uncle Craig; and his grandfather, Scott.
He leaves behind his mother, Asia Buck; brothers, Caleb and Evyn Goings; girlfriend, Abegail McGuire; stepdad, Dustin Goings; father, Luis (Letty) Rodriquez; brother, Joaquin Gomez; sister, Madelyn Gomez; grandma, Pam (Karl) Buck; great-uncle, Kerry (Arlene) Buck; uncles, Dustin (Cindy) Buck, Ian (Alicia) Buck, Damian (Lindsey) Buck, Andy Goings, Daniel, James, and Eduardo Rodriguez; aunts, Karla, Kassandra, and Natalia Rodriguez, and Bethany Anderson; cousins, Konrad, Kellan, Reese, Matthew, Jaxson, Yoziel, Willow, Noah, Hudson, Elias, Brian, and Morgan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.