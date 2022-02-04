Lyle A. Dreher, 73, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at Mary Lanning Healthcare on February 4, 2022.
Services are pending. Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is serving the family.
Lyle was born on May 23, 1948, to Lola and Steve Dreher of Hastings.
He attended elementary and junior high schools in Hastings and graduated from Central Catholic High School in Grand Island. He obtained both a Bachelors Degree in Political Science and a Masters Degree in Economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Mr. Dreher served in the U.S. Army and Nebraska National Guard, where he retired out of the military with 20 years of service. He is a veteran of the Iraq War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lola and Steve Dreher.
He is survived by Keith Dreher of Hastings, Kent and Jane Dreher of Redlands, CA; three nieces, one nephew, and his friend Deborah Finley.
