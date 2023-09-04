Lyle Petersen Photo

Lyle Allen Petersen passed away on September 1, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare following a brief illness. He was 89 years old.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 7, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill, Nebraska with Pastor Leah Krotz officiating. Burial will be in the Blue Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to stay for a luncheon at the church.