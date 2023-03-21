Lynette “Myrtle” M. Lupkes, 70, of rural Minden, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Campbell with Fr. Adam Sparling officiating. Private family inurnment will be held later that day at the Juniata Cemetery. A memorial book signing will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home in Minden with a Rosary service at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.