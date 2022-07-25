Lynette Rogene (Spielman) Timko passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Harvard, Nebraska.
A memorial service will be planned at a future date. Memorials can be given to Wound Warriors or a No Kill Animal Shelter. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com
Lynette was born to Bernhardt and Katherine (Priebe) Spielman on June 2, 1940, in Hastings, Nebraska.
Lynette was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Timko; parents, Bernhardt and Katherine Spielman; sisters, Loralyn Cruikshank Linda Lawrence, and LaRita Cassel; and son, Robert Timko, Jr.
She is survived by her sister, LeAnn Droppleman; sons, Brent Timko and wife, Denise, and Jerry Timko and wife, Cheryl; daughters, Kathy Clayton, Julie Donohue, and Alice Byrom and husband Cale; grandchildren, Andrew Timko and wife, Melanie, Steven Timko, Amy Spiegel and husband, Zach, Micheala Timko, Jamie Timko, Chase Timko and wife, Taylor, Levi Timko and wife, Stephanie, Stephanie Bowns and husband, Brad, Michael Clayton, John Donohue, Ashley Donohue, Travis Phelps, Derek Phelps, and Kayla Kapustka and husband, Josh; great-grandchildren, Jordynn Bowns, Rhegann Bowns, Garrett Bowns, Brantley Spiegel, Aston Kapustka, Kaleb Kapustka, Ryker Kapustka, Kaylynn Timko, Khamenei Timko, Sailor Timko; and many nieces and nephews including, Jennifer Fox, Robert Droppleman Jr., Jeff Lawrence, Brett Lawrence, Rachel Lawrence, Linda Hansen, Christopher Cassel and Kimberly Bergmeier, William Leverton, Mark Spielman, and Jim and Linda Donohue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.