Juniata, Nebraska resident Lynn Oscar Hanson, 69, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Tuesday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
