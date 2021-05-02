Juniata, Nebraska, resident Lynn Oscar Hanson, 69, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Hastings.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Tuesday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Lynn was born April 7, 1952, in Hastings to Floyd and Merna (Oltman) Hanson. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1970 and attended college. Lynn served in the Army Reserves.
He married Nancy Melton on May 3, 1975, and to this union two sons were born. They later divorced.
Lynn married Rhonda McCullough. She preceded him in death in 2007.
He worked at the Roseland Feed Mill and Adams County Department of Roads. Lynn attended a Lutheran church.
Lynn was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Hanson; wife, Rhonda Hanson; daughter-in-law, Morgan Hanson; and brother-in-law, Larry Weiss.
Survivors include children and spouse, Benjamin and Tricia Hanson of Lincoln, Eric Hanson of Denver, CO, and Cody Hanson of Juniata; grandchildren, Austin Hanson and Grayson Hanson; mother, Merna Hanson of Juniata; siblings and spouses, Mary and Jim Williams of Juniata, Marcia Weiss of Trumbull, and Beverly and Richard Randazzo of Lincoln; and many other family members.
