Smith Center, Kansas resident M. Alwilda Nelssen, age 98, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Smith County Memorial Hospital in Smith Center. She was born October 28, 1922 in rural Smith County to William and Mary (May) Ray. She was a teacher.
She is survived by her sons, Ronald (Jeneane) of Red Cloud, NE, Dennis (Tranda) of rural Smith Center; sister, Melba Base of Sebring, FL and sister-in-law, Mary Ray of Denver, CO; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, August 15, at the mortuary.
Celebration of Life Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, August 16, at the mortuary.
Burial will follow in the Womer Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Womer Cemetery Fence Fund and can be sent in care of the mortuary. To leave an online condolence visit www.simmons-rentschler.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary, Smith Center, KS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.