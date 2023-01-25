Hastings, Nebraska, resident Machelle S. “Shelley” Neemeyer, 57, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, January 23, 2023.
Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 27, at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastor Matt Sass and Pastor Dale Phillips officiating.
Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Pastor Scott DeWitt.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Platte Valley Youth For Christ of Hastings.
The service will be live-streamed on Evangelical Free Church’s YouTube page. To view the service, please click on the following link: https://bit.ly/sneemeyer. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Shelley was born August 1, 1965, in Hastings to Bob and Sue Pontine. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1983.
She married Ken Neemeyer on June 18, 1988. They had two children, Becca and Tyler.
She worked at Keystone Baptist as a secretary and her most important job was homeschooling her children. She later was the manager at the Barn Candle Company.
Shelley loved the time behind the windshield driving anywhere anytime, especially with her daughter and mom. They went on lots of fun trips.
Shelley was an incredible person who had an amazing amount of faith. It showed everywhere she went and to everyone she met.
She was an inspiration to everyone. She had a laugh that will not be forgotten. She was a person who did not judge and was always willing to help others.
Shelley was preceded in death by her dad, Bob Pontine; and father-in-law, Leon Neemeyer.
She is survived by her husband, Ken; children, Becca and Tyler; grandson, Johnathan Neemeyer of Hastings; mother, Sue Pontine; brother, Rod (Sadi) Pontine and their four children of Hastings; bonus sister, Mary (Mike) Thibodeau of St. Louis; mother-in-law, Norma Neemeyer of Seward; sister-in-law, Sheri (Mike) Hahn of Utica, and their two children.
