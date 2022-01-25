Hastings, Nebraska, resident Madeline C. Hemberger, 85, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at Providence Place in Hastings.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Thursday, January 27, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Assumption Catholic Church in Assumption with Father Nathan Hall officiating. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in Assumption.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Assumption Catholic Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Madeline’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Madeline was born April 11, 1936, in Hastings to Albert and Louise (Bauer) Trausch. She graduated from Roseland High School.
Madeline married Albert “Junior” Hemberger Jr. on October 15, 1955. He preceded her in death on November 5, 2021.
She was a homemaker and a member of Assumption Catholic Church, Altar Society, Juniata American Legion Auxiliary and Hastings Deanery. Madeline enjoyed spending her time gardening, sewing, crocheting, and quilting.
Madeline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert “Junior” Hemberger Jr.; infant daughter, Mary; sisters, Mary Louise Trausch and Vivian (Meinard) Parr; and sisters-in-law, Gertrude (Dick) Kober and Phyllis (Jim) Buckley.
Survivors include her daughter and spouse, Janet and Lance Quackenbush; grandchildren and spouses, Joshua and Becca Quackenbush, and Ashley and Obadiah Johnson; great-grandchildren, Ticen Johnson, Maren Johnson, Gage Quackenbush and Easton Quackenbush; sisters and spouses, Virginia and Joe Miller, and Carol and Steve Post; brother and spouse, Norbert and Kathy Trausch; sister-in-law and spouse, Virginia and Ken Peters; brothers-in-law and spouses, Buster and Janice Hemberger and Gerry and Deb Hemberger.
