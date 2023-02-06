Hastings, Nebraska, resident Madeline L. Peterson, 90, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 9, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd with Pastor Paul Ozbun officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Loup Fork Cemetery in Boelus, NE.